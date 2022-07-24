Signaturefd LLC Acquires 491 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PLDT in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

PLDT Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $972.87 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.