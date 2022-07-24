Signaturefd LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $66.93 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.39.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

