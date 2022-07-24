Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

