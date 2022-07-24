Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $510,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $562,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

