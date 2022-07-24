Signaturefd LLC Buys 105 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $142.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $359.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.27.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

