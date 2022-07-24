Signaturefd LLC Buys 189 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.
Insider Activity
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance
ARE stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.59.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 169.18%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
Further Reading
