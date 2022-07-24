Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,582 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

