Signaturefd LLC Buys 6,614 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 601.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,848,000 after buying an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,985,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 333,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Community Banks by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,391,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,943,000 after buying an additional 279,544 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its position in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,820,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research report on Friday.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

