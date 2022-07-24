Signaturefd LLC Buys 952 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

