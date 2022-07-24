Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1,948.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 228,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $10.56 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
