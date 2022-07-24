Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $301.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day moving average is $343.12.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,108,301.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,185 shares of company stock worth $23,594,636. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.17.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

