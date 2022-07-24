Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,690,668,000 after purchasing an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,054,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $581.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.