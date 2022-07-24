Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 303.9% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,063 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 34,851.6% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

