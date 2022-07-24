Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $189.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.39.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

