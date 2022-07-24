Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Shares of APO stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

