Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.