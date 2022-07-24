Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

FXI stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

