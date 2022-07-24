Signaturefd LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

