Signaturefd LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $406.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.48 and a 12-month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.