Signaturefd LLC Has $250,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,251 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

MFG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

