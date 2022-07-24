Signaturefd LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after buying an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,997,000 after buying an additional 845,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,809,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,968,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,260,000 after buying an additional 344,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price target on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Shares of SUI opened at $160.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average is $174.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.