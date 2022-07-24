Signaturefd LLC Has $288,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

BBVA stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.46) to €6.00 ($6.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.57) to €6.20 ($6.26) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.06) to €5.80 ($5.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

