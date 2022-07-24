Signaturefd LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the airline’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

NYSE:LUV opened at $40.24 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

