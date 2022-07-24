Signaturefd LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

