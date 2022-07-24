Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avalara by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Stock Down 2.7 %

AVLR stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $49,756,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.





