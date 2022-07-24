Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TDY opened at $400.93 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.