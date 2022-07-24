Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

