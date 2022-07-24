Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

