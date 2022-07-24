Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

