Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

