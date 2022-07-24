Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

