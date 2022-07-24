Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,678 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,891 and sold 55,775 shares valued at $2,010,206. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.