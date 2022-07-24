Signaturefd LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.45.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

