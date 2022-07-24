Signaturefd LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,761,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,764,628,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,029,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,182,000 after purchasing an additional 290,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,068,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.00 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

