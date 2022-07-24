Signaturefd LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 223.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.4% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

