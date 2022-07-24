Signaturefd LLC Purchases 633 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,473,254 shares of company stock worth $1,977,289,204 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

