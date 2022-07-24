Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $257,631,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after buying an additional 2,594,979 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,308,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,557.8% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 772,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $31.70 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

