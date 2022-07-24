Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $253,934,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,511,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,606,000 after acquiring an additional 799,464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,807,000 after acquiring an additional 777,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 644.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 704,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 609,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

