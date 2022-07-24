Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 201.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Roblox by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,352,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.