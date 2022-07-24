Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned 0.50% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $23.00 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

