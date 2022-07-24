Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -241.38%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

