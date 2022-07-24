Signaturefd LLC Sells 221 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

