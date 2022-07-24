Signaturefd LLC Sells 33 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $476,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after purchasing an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $313,346,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $763.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $722.06 and its 200-day moving average is $942.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

