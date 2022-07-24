Signaturefd LLC Sells 541 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

