Signaturefd LLC Sells 85 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $233.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.92. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

