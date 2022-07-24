Signaturefd LLC Takes $321,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

