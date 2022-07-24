Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 483.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $108.52 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.73 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock worth $2,429,487 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

