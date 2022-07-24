SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.77 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.