Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 44,786 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 778,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $16.01 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

