Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $26.54 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,075 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

